Police Know Who Murdered 12-Year-Old Who Went Missing In 2010

May 19, 2017 8:35 PM
Filed Under: Greeley, Kayleah Wilson, Robert Montoya

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Greeley say they know who murdered a 12-year-old girl seven years ago. Kayleah Wilson disappeared while on her way to the mall.

According to the Greeley Tribune, detectives are putting together the evidence to prove who killed Wilson. Investigators have not identified that person.

Wilson disappeared in March 2010 and her body was found in a drainage ditch in Greeley nearly two months after she was reported missing.

kayleah wilson Police Know Who Murdered 12 Year Old Who Went Missing In 2010

Kayleah Wilson (credit: CBS)

Wilson’s boyfriend, Robert Montoya, had been convicted of sexual assault after her body was found. He won an appeal and the charge was dropped.

