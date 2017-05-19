Police Know Who Murdered 12-Year-Old Who Went Missing In 2010

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Greeley say they know who murdered a 12-year-old girl seven years ago. Kayleah Wilson disappeared while on her way to the mall.
According to the Greeley Tribune, detectives are putting together the evidence to prove who killed Wilson. Investigators have not identified that person.
Wilson disappeared in March 2010 and her body was found in a drainage ditch in Greeley nearly two months after she was reported missing.
Wilson’s boyfriend, Robert Montoya, had been convicted of sexual assault after her body was found. He won an appeal and the charge was dropped.