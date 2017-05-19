Denver Police Pay Tribute To Fallen Officers

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department paid tribute on Thursday to officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Chief Robert White and hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered to honor their sacrifice inside the Police Administration Building. The Denver Police Department Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony event was moved indoors because of the weather conditions.

During the annual ceremony the department read the names of all 72 fallen Denver officers to keep their memory alive.

“So for the brave men and women who have walked the path before us, we honor you by continuing to speak about the importance your service meant to the community … and your very existence meant in our own lives,” said Sgt. Glenn West.

The department shared the following words of tribute on Thursday:

When duty called, there was no thought but answer;

No question, but the task that must be done.

Though Death their final payment for the victory,

For honor was the battle fought, and won.

No monument stands higher than their valor;

No words replace the loss of heroes, slain.

But if their names, remembered, give us courage,

Their sacrifice shall not have been in vain.

In the crowd on Thursday was Officer John Adsit, who was also honored. He retired earlier this week after surviving getting hit by a car while protecting students during a protest in 2014.