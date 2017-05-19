Comey To Testify Before Public Senate Committee

May 19, 2017 5:20 PM

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate intelligence committee in an open, public session.

Congressional leaders say the hearing will be scheduled for after Memorial Day.

“The Committee looks forward to receiving testimony from the former Director on his role in the development of the Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, and I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media,” Senator Richard Burr (R-N.C.) said in a written statement.

