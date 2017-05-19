Latest Forecast: Wet Spring Storm Set To Leave Colorado Tonight

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Our very wet spring storm system will weaken on Friday as it gradually moves away from Colorado. Light snow is possible anytime during the morning especially in the Fort Collins and Loveland areas. The Denver and Boulder areas will also see snow but additional accumulation is less likely compared to Northern Colorado.

As of 8 a.m. on Friday snow totals ranged from just a “trace” officially for Denver at DIA to more than 30 inches of snow in the foothills of Boulder County.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the Fort Collins region through noon on Friday for up to 2 inches of additional accumulation. Meanwhile the foothills of Larimer, Boulder, and Jefferson Counties as well as all the mountains along the I-70 corridor also remain under Winter Storm Warning through 6 p.m. Friday for up to 6 inches of additional accumulation.

Friday night and Saturday morning our attention will turn to temperatures as morning lows drop below freezing in the metro area. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Denver and the entire urban corridor from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday. Be sure to cover tender vegetation Friday night and protect above ground sprinkler systems!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.