Some Stores In Colorado Mills Reopen After Hail Storm

May 19, 2017 4:45 PM
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Some of the stores in the Colorado Mills mall have reopened after last week’s devastating hail storm.

The May 8 storm pelted Colorado Mills with baseball-sized hail that damaged the roof which caused flooding throughout the mall interior.

(credit: CBS)

Business owners are struggling to not only recover from the damaging storm but also cope with the reality they may not be back in business until November.

A car parked at the Colorado Mills mall (credit: CBS)

The Mills mall was hit hard, with shoppers evacuating when the storm started flooding the building. Dozens of shoppers found the back windows of their vehicles in the parking lot shattered from the hail.

Hail left holes in a car parked at the Colorado Mills (credit: CBS)

The Mills issued a statement on their website which reads, in part, “…the hail created openings in the roof, which allowed rain water to intrude into the mall interior, including all common areas and tenant spaces. We have already commenced remediation and restoration efforts and we are working with our insurers and others to ensure that Colorado Mills reopens as soon as possible.

Individual anchor tenants with exterior entrances will open as soon as possible and Super Target and UA Colorado Mills Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX are open. We are currently unable to estimate when the entire mall will reopen for business to the public but believe it will be in time for this year’s holiday shopping season.”

Colorado Mills officials say safety is the priority in the clean-up and repair efforts.

