Man Convicted Of Attacking Police Officers

May 19, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Brian Deese, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– Jurors returned a guilty verdict in the case of a man accused of throwing rocks at cars and assaulting three police officers.

Brian Deese was convicted of assault in the second degree- peace officer, assault in the third degree- peace officer and obstruction of a police officer.

mug background14 Man Convicted Of Attacking Police Officers

Brian Deese (credit: Denver DA)

The charges allege that just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2015, 45, Deese was throwing rocks at cars near Alameda and Santa Fe. When contacted by police, he attacked and injured one officer then ran away and injured two other officers before being taken into custody.

Deese is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 11 at 1:30 p.m. in Denver District Court.

