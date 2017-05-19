Former Vice President Biden To Get His Own Ice Cream Flavor

May 19, 2017 6:31 PM

ATLANTA (CBS4) – Former Vice President Joe Biden loves ice cream.

Now his admiration for the frozen treat is paying off.

Cornell Dairy will name an ice cream flavor after the former vice president, who will speak at Cornell University’s convocation on May 27.

Officials packed 30 three-gallon tubs with vanilla-based ice cream and chocolate chips, and has given the public a chance to vote on five possible names: Biden’s Chocolate Bites; Bits N’ Biden; Big Red, White, and Biden; Not Your Average Joe’s Chocolate Chip; and Uncle Joe’s Chocolate Chip.

The final flavor name will then be formally approved by Biden’s representatives.

