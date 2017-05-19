MAY STORM: Storm Still Producing Snow In Some Areas ... Traffic | School Closings | Watch Latest Forecast

No More Fun For ‘Amazing Race’ Team From Colorado

May 19, 2017 10:07 AM
Amazing Race, Becca Droz, Floyd Pierce, Matt Ladley, Team Fun, The Amazing Race

DENVER (CBS4) – Two Coloradans who were in the running for the $1 million grand prize on the CBS reality show “The Amazing Race” ran into a hurdle that was too hard to overcome in a new episode Thursday night.

Floyd Pierce and Becca Droz of Team Fun were eliminated from the competition during a bicycle challenge in Vietnam after Pierce suffered from heat exhaustion. Medical staff helped him out after he complained of dizziness and the team wound up unable to complete the task.

team fun 3 No More Fun For Amazing Race Team From Colorado

Floyd Pierce and Becca Droz of Team Fun from “The Amazing Race” (credit: CBS)

They were known on the show for their relentlessly upbeat attitudes, especially in the face of difficult tasks that have caused other teams to fall apart.

“Positivity makes you stronger,” said Droz in an appearance on CBS4 News at Noon on Thursday with Pierce to talk about the show.

team fun No More Fun For Amazing Race Team From Colorado

Floyd Pierce and Becca Droz of Team Fun from "The Amazing Race" (credit: CBS)

“The whole cast was really close, actually,” Pierce said. “We all have this secret we’ve had to keep together for a year so it kind of makes you close.”

Matt Ladley, another Colorado competitor on Team “The Boys,” is still in the running to win the grand prize. Don’t miss the next episode of “Amazing Race 29” on CBS4!

