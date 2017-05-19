No More Fun For ‘Amazing Race’ Team From Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Two Coloradans who were in the running for the $1 million grand prize on the CBS reality show “The Amazing Race” ran into a hurdle that was too hard to overcome in a new episode Thursday night.

Floyd Pierce and Becca Droz of Team Fun were eliminated from the competition during a bicycle challenge in Vietnam after Pierce suffered from heat exhaustion. Medical staff helped him out after he complained of dizziness and the team wound up unable to complete the task.

They were known on the show for their relentlessly upbeat attitudes, especially in the face of difficult tasks that have caused other teams to fall apart.

“Positivity makes you stronger,” said Droz in an appearance on CBS4 News at Noon on Thursday with Pierce to talk about the show.

“The whole cast was really close, actually,” Pierce said. “We all have this secret we’ve had to keep together for a year so it kind of makes you close.”

Matt Ladley, another Colorado competitor on Team “The Boys,” is still in the running to win the grand prize. Don’t miss the next episode of “Amazing Race 29” on CBS4!