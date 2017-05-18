Triple Murder Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A 24-year-old man accused of killing three people at a home in Clear Creek Canyon made his first appearance before a judge on Thursday.

Garrett Coughlin was arrested earlier this week and faces six counts of murder plus an aggravated robbery charge. He was escorted into the Boulder County courtroom with shackles around his ankles and his wrists.

When the judge asked him questions, he replied with short answers and appeared alert.

Wallace White, Kelly Sloat-White and Emory Fraker were all shot and killed on the morning of April 13.

Phone records and other documents led police to Coughlin, who somehow knew the three people. While marijuana hasn’t been named as a motivator for the killings, the couple had a large amount of it at their house, as well as a large amount of cash.

Investigators said they were able to match bullets from a gun that Coughlin had in his possession to those recovered from the victims’ bodies.

Family members and friends of Coughlin were in court on Thursday, as well as family members of the victims.

Coughlin won’t be eligible for bond until his preliminary hearing, which is scheduled to take place in September.