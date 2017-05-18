Rain, Snow Causes Flooding, Cancels Thorntonfest

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– This week’s rain and snow has caused flooding across the Front Range, impacting graduations and now there’s another casualty: Thorntonfest.

Thorntonfest, scheduled for Saturday at Carpenter Park Fields, has been canceled due to severe weather and rain that saturated the park.

“This is only the second time in the 22 years of the event that we’ve been forced to cancel,” said Thornton Recreation Manager Jan Kiehl, in a statement. “The field does not drain well in several spots and the saturation makes hosting the event impossible.”

There is no rain date for the festival but there are other events scheduled to take place that include:

The Cottonwood Classic 5K, 8 a.m., Saturday, May 20, Thorncreek Crossing Shopping Center.

The Rocky Mountain Dock Dogs competition, Saturday/Sunday, May 20 & 21. It will be moved to the parking lot south of the Carpenter Park multipurpose fields.

The Battle of the Bands Competition, at the Carpenter Park Amphitheater, 10:20 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TENTATIVE: The Canine Frisbee Competition. “Staff hopes to move the event to Woodglen Park, 11551 Madison St., because it drains well,” said Kiehl. “However, because the weather is supposed to continue through tomorrow, this decision won’t be made until Saturday morning.”

Thorntonfest was last canceled in 2011 due to heavy rains and severe flooding.

“No one is more disappointed than our staff,” said Kiehl. “They work for days preparing for these events.”

The City of Thornton will refund most of the vendor fees collected from those who paid for booth space.