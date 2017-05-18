MAY STORM: Winter Storm Warning For Denver Through Friday ... Traffic | Watch Forecast | Weather Blog

Rain, Snow Causes Flooding, Cancels Thorntonfest

May 18, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: rain, Thornton, Thorntonfest

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– This week’s rain and snow has caused flooding across the Front Range, impacting graduations and now there’s another casualty: Thorntonfest.

Thorntonfest, scheduled for Saturday at Carpenter Park Fields, has been canceled due to severe weather and rain that saturated the park.

img 20170518 083310 Rain, Snow Causes Flooding, Cancels Thorntonfest

Thorntonfest canceled at Carpenter Park Fields (credit: City of Thornton)

“This is only the second time in the 22 years of the event that we’ve been forced to cancel,” said Thornton Recreation Manager Jan Kiehl, in a statement. “The field does not drain well in several spots and the saturation makes hosting the event impossible.”

img 20170518 083314 Rain, Snow Causes Flooding, Cancels Thorntonfest

Thorntonfest canceled at Carpenter Park Fields (credit: City of Thornton)

There is no rain date for the festival but there are other events scheduled to take place that include:

  • The Cottonwood Classic 5K, 8 a.m., Saturday, May 20, Thorncreek Crossing Shopping Center.
  • The Rocky Mountain Dock Dogs competition, Saturday/Sunday, May 20 & 21. It will be moved to the parking lot south of the Carpenter Park multipurpose fields.
  • The Battle of the Bands Competition, at the Carpenter Park Amphitheater, 10:20 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • TENTATIVE: The Canine Frisbee Competition. “Staff hopes to move the event to Woodglen Park, 11551 Madison St., because it drains well,” said Kiehl. “However, because the weather is supposed to continue through tomorrow, this decision won’t be made until Saturday morning.”

Thorntonfest was last canceled in 2011 due to heavy rains and severe flooding.

img 20170518 083336 Rain, Snow Causes Flooding, Cancels Thorntonfest

Thorntonfest canceled at Carpenter Park Fields (credit: City of Thornton)

“No one is more disappointed than our staff,” said Kiehl. “They work for days preparing for these events.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Rain, Snow Hit Colorado On May 18

The City of Thornton will refund most of the vendor fees collected from those who paid for booth space.

img 20170518 083444 Rain, Snow Causes Flooding, Cancels Thorntonfest

Thorntonfest canceled at Carpenter Park Fields (credit: City of Thornton)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch