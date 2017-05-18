MAY STORM: Winter Storm Warning For Denver Through Friday ... Traffic | Watch Forecast | Weather Blog

Crews Repair Sinkhole, Possibly Weather-Related

May 18, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Denver Water, Sinkhole, Water Main Break

DENVER (CBS4)– Crews worked to repair a water main break at S. Dahlia St. and E. Dartmouth Ave. on Thursday afternoon.

The break closed South Dahlia Street between Highline and Dartmouth during repairs to the water main break.

The sinkhole was discovered just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

PHOTO GALLERY: Rain, Snow Hit Colorado On May 18

Crews shut off the water to surrounding homes and began repairs.

It’s unclear what caused the break but crews are investigating the possibility that it is weather related.

