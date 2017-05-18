MAY STORM: School Closings | Traffic | Watch Latest Forecast

A Rarity: School Called Off In Summit County

May 18, 2017 7:45 AM

By Matt Kroschel

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly a foot of heavy spring snow forced school leaders to cancel classes Thursday in Summit County, a rare event for the high mountain community.

Along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor Colorado State Patrol troopers were busy responding to several crashes in the morning, and the interstate was closed from the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels to Silverthorne as a safety closure.

Highway 6 over Loveland Pass was also closed due to adverse conditions and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area was forced to close the East Wall area due to the amount of snow as they mitigated for avalanche danger.

At times, the snow was falling at a rate of more than an inch an hour Thursday morning.

Boulder Valley mountain schools also called off classes on Thursday.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

