Snow Shuts Down Half Of Rocky Mountain National Park

May 18, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: National Parks, Rocky Mountain National Park

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – All of the roads on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park.

“Due to continuing heavy snowfall and deteriorating road conditions, all roads on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park are now closed to vehicle traffic until further notice,” the park posted to Facebook Thursday afternoon.

Included in the closure are Highways 34 and 36, from the Fall River Entrance and the Beaver Meadows Entrance, respectively, as well as Wild Basin Road.

Roads on the west side of the park are still open, with the exception of Trail Ridge Road. That remains closed 10 miles from the Grand Lake entrance.

rmnp fall river webcam Snow Shuts Down Half Of Rocky Mountain National Park

Fall River Road entrance (credit: NPS.gov)

A storm warning is in effect for the east side of the park through Friday, so additional snow is expected. The park says they’ll re-evaluate road conditions then to see when they can reopen.

