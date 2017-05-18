Charges Filed Against Suspect Who Killed Man, Set Home On Fire

Colorado Oil-Gas Regulators Take Rules Dispute To High CourtThe Colorado attorney general asked the state Supreme Court on Thursday to settle a dispute over how much weight public health and the environment should have in regulating the booming oil and gas industry.

Charges Filed Against Suspect Who Killed Man, Set Home On FireCriminal charges were filed against the man police believe killed a man and then set his home on fire to cover up the crime.

Retirees Ride Coast-To-Coast In Honor Of Murdered DoctorOn Saturday, May 20, two retirees will head out for a 60-day bicycle ride that will take them 4,068 miles over 60 days and 12 states to raise money for the KATA Foundation.