Charges Filed Against Suspect Who Killed Man, Set Home On Fire

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– Criminal charges were filed against the man police believe killed a man and then set his home on fire to cover up the crime.
The suspect says during the fight he got a knife and stabbed Montoya multiple times, then dragged the victim to the bathroom and tried to burn the body.
Investigators discovered the scene responding to a fire call and found bloody drag marks near the front door.
Misegadis was found by police after using Montoya’s cellphone.
Around 8 a.m. that day, the suspect called the last used number on the phone, Montoya’s daughter, and told her the phone had been left at a nearby Denny’s Restaurant. He then took the phone and stole Montoya’s Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Using the data from the phone, police tracked Misegadis to Westminster four hours later where he was arrested after a brief chase.
Misegadis is currently being held without bond on first-degree murder charges.