Evidence From Sex Assaults Found In Landfill

May 18, 2017 9:49 PM
Filed Under: Candace Hiltz, Fremont County, Penrose, Robert Dodd

By Andrea Flores

PENROSE, Colo. (CBS4)– A former Fremont County deputy is under fire after alleged criminal evidence was recovered from a Penrose landfill.

Robert Orton works at the Phantom Landfill and claims he found documents and video tapes from interviews with sex assaults victims from a dumpster linked to detective Robert Dodd.

storage unit evidence 10pkg frame 256 Evidence From Sex Assaults Found In Landfill

Lt. Robert Dodd with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (credit: CBS)

“It had the names of victims on the tapes,” Orton said. “It’s almost careless.”

landfill evidence 3 pueblo chieftain tracy harmon Evidence From Sex Assaults Found In Landfill

(credit: Pueblo Chieftain)

It wouldn’t be the first time Dodd is accused of having evidence on his property.

storage unit evidence 66789pkg Evidence From Sex Assaults Found In Landfill

Candace Hiltz (credit: CBS)

Last month, Dodd was charged for official misconduct and abuse of public records. He’s accused of storing bloody evidence from the 2006 unsolved murder of 17-year-old Candace Hiltz in his personal storage unit.

storage unit evidence 6pkg Evidence From Sex Assaults Found In Landfill

(credit: CBS)

“I feel like he’s covering up for someone up there and trying to hide evidence,” Healther Hiltz told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “I think there are a lot of families up there that are suffering, and continue to suffer, and he should be in jail.”

landfill evidence pueblo chieftain tracy harmon Evidence From Sex Assaults Found In Landfill

(credit: Pueblo Chieftain)

Dodd was put on paid administrative leave in January, retired in April, and moved out of state shortly after.

landfill evidence 5 pueblo chieftain tracy harmon Evidence From Sex Assaults Found In Landfill

(credit: Pueblo Chieftain)

The Fremont County District Attorney’s office is investigating whether the landfill items came from his Dodd’s home.

“Something has been covered up here,” Hiltz said.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

