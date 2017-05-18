Evidence From Sex Assaults Found In Landfill

By Andrea Flores

PENROSE, Colo. (CBS4)– A former Fremont County deputy is under fire after alleged criminal evidence was recovered from a Penrose landfill.

Robert Orton works at the Phantom Landfill and claims he found documents and video tapes from interviews with sex assaults victims from a dumpster linked to detective Robert Dodd.

“It had the names of victims on the tapes,” Orton said. “It’s almost careless.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Dodd is accused of having evidence on his property.

Last month, Dodd was charged for official misconduct and abuse of public records. He’s accused of storing bloody evidence from the 2006 unsolved murder of 17-year-old Candace Hiltz in his personal storage unit.

“I feel like he’s covering up for someone up there and trying to hide evidence,” Healther Hiltz told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “I think there are a lot of families up there that are suffering, and continue to suffer, and he should be in jail.”

Dodd was put on paid administrative leave in January, retired in April, and moved out of state shortly after.

The Fremont County District Attorney’s office is investigating whether the landfill items came from his Dodd’s home.

“Something has been covered up here,” Hiltz said.

