Landfill Worker Finds Apparent Evidence Linked To Lieutenant

PENROSE, Colo. (AP) — More pieces of apparent evidence linked to a former Fremont County Sheriff’s lieutenant have been found.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports Robert Dodd, who resigned from the sheriff’s department last month, had already been charged with abuse of public records and two counts of second-degree official misconduct before the recent findings.
The new apparent evidence had been found in a landfill trash bin collected from Dodd’s former residence. A worker attempted to call the district attorney’s office to report it, but ended up contacting a Pueblo Chieftain reporter, who then went to the landfill.
Among the items found had been a computer, an envelope marked “evidence” that contained a DVD and a videotape labeled as containing a sexual assault investigation interview.
The original charges stem from evidence linked to the 2006 homicide of Candace Hiltz found in one of Dodd’s old storage units.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)