Unsuspecting Deer Taken Down By Walmart Customer

Rain, Snow Causes Flooding, Cancels Thorntonfest This week's rain and snow has caused flooding across the Front Range, impacting graduations and now there's another casualty: Thorntonfest.

May Snow Forces Red Rocks Commencement Ceremonies To Move Indoors For thousands of Colorado seniors, having your graduation ceremony at Red Rocks is an exciting tradition. But this week's rare mid-May snowstorm is ruining some of those plans.

Man Freed From Prison May Be Deported To CubaA family in Aurora was expecting to welcome home a man who was ordered to be released from prison, only to learn that he was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and may be deported to Cuba.