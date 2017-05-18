MAY STORM: School Closings | Traffic | Watch Latest Forecast

Rockies Set To Play 2 Games Against Twins On Thursday

May 18, 2017 6:13 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (The Sports Xchange) – The Minnesota Twins game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Target Field in Minneapolis was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up Thursday following the originally scheduled early afternoon game against the Rockies to close out the three-game set.

Wednesday’s scheduled starters, Minnesota’s Ervin Santana (6-1, 1.50 ERA) and Colorado’s German Marquez (1-2, 4.88), will be the starters in Thursday’s first game. In Thursday’s second game, the Twins’ Jose Berrios will face the Rockies’ Tyler Chatwood.

