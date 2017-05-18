CDOT Warns Of ‘Worsening Road Conditions’ Across Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Wintry road conditions across Colorado are bad in many areas and expected to get worse, and the Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers against extended traveling.
As heavy, wet snow falls across the mountains and in many areas the Front Range, CDOT officials said drivers should try to stay off the roads as much as possible where snow has been accumulating.
“CDOT urges drivers to not travel unless necessary to areas west and south of Denver,” they wrote.
“A number of closures are in place along various segments of I-70 west of Denver.”
