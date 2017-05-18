MAY STORM: Winter Storm Warning Through Friday: Traffic | Watch Forecast | Weather Blog | School Closings

Parents Charged In Explosives Case That Evacuated Neighborhood

May 18, 2017 10:18 PM
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– The parents of a teenager who admitted to having explosives in a home that forced the evacuation of a Castle Rock neighborhood, have been charged in connection with the case.

A 16-year-old pleaded guilty in March to having a gun and explosives in a home that forced the neighborhood to be evacuated last Halloween.

The teenager lived in the Castle Rock home. He was sentenced to two years in the Department of Youth Corrections. Initially, investigators believed only him and another teen were responsible. But this week, prosecutors said the parents should have known better, too.

More than 30 homes were evacuated during the investigation. The chemicals found inside were so volatile that a bomb squad was forced to detonate the contents not far from home, out of fear that they would ignite in transit.

The teen’s parents, John Ashe, 52, and Linda Ashe, 46, were charged with delinquency of a minor on Tuesday. Linda Ashe was charged with more counts for allegedly encouraging her son to use marijuana.

If convicted, Linda Ashe could be sentenced up to 16 years in prison and her husband could serve up to eight years.

The teen was sentenced to two years in youth corrections after pleading guilty. The other teenager’s case is still pending.

