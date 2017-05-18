Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Baby Giraffe Hitting Major Milestones

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s new baby giraffe is having some major milestones.

Among her achievements are “venturing out into the big yard, introductions to most of the herd and interacting with fun enrichment like browse,” the zoo posted on Facebook Thursday.

Their baby girl is only three weeks old, so she does not yet have a name. As tradition there dictates, they don’t give the baby a name until after their first month.

Her birth was the 199th successful giraffe birth in the history of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and the second for mother Msitu, and the third for father Khalid.

As weather conditions allow, you can watch her outside on the zoo’s live giraffe cam.

