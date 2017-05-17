GRASSLANDS LIVE: Join us on a field trip to see this amazing landscape. (Watch Live)

9 Hurt, 2 Arrested In Altercation At Turkish Embassy In DC

May 17, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Tayyip Erdogan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say nine people were hurt and two arrests were made during an altercation at the Turkish ambassador’s residence in the U.S. capital.

Doug Buchanan, a DC Fire and EMS spokesman, says two of those hurt were seriously injured and were taken to hospitals by ambulance. He said by phone that emergency personnel were called to the residence about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

gettyimages 683954402 9 Hurt, 2 Arrested In Altercation At Turkish Embassy In DC

Police secure the street outside the Turkish embassy (credit: DAVE CLARK/AFP/Getty Images)

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Dustin Sternbeck says the altercation broke out between two groups but he didn’t elaborate on the circumstances. He says two people were arrested, including one who was charged with assaulting a police officer.

The altercation came the same day that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Donald Trump at the White House. The State Department declined to comment.



