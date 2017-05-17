Incoming Snowstorm Could Be Historic For Some

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4)– While May snow is common along the Front Range it’s somewhat rare to be talking about such a large magnitude event after Mother’s Day.

According to a tweet from the National Weather Service in Boulder, the heaviest snow on record for Denver in late May fell on May 25-26, 1950. That storm dropped 10.7 inches of heavy, wet snow.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Denver metro area for the potential of up to a foot of snow. We think areas along the foothills and the Palmer Divide have the best chance to see numbers that high, with 2-6 inches a better bet for the rest of the area.

Keep in mind that there will also be a lot of melting so even though that much could fall from the sky it may never fully add up on a snow stick.

It’s a different story in the foothills, especially west of Boulder and Fort Collins, where there is the potential to see a widespread snowfall totaling 12-24 inches with some pockets up to 36 inches.

Regardless of how much snow falls you can bet that it will be heavy and wet, potentially causing damage to trees and power lines, both in the foothills and around parts of metro Denver.

