Judge Denies New Trial For Man On Death Row

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge has denied a new trial for a man on death row.

Javad Marshall-Fields and his fiancé Vivian Wolfe were murdered in 2005. Sir Mario Owens was convicted of the murders and sentenced to death. He has been fighting to get a new trial.

It was June of 2008 when a jury returned its verdict. Owens was found guilty and sentenced to death.

A judge has determined that there was no misconduct by one member of the jury from more than 12 years ago.

A juror in the original murder trial for Owens has been accused by defense attorneys of lying on juror questionnaires and knowing family members of both the suspect and victim in the cases.

Fields was killed days before he was scheduled to testify as a witness in Owens’ initial murder case.

Along with Owens, Robert Ray was convicted in the murder of the couple. He is also on death row along with Nathan Dunlap, convicted in the 1993 Chuck E. Cheese murder case, but has received a temporary reprieve from Gov. John Hickenlooper.