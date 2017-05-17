GRASSLANDS LIVE: Join us on a field trip to see this amazing landscape. (Watch Live)

Judge Denies New Trial For Man On Death Row

May 17, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: Javad Marshall-Fields, John Hickenlooper, Nathan Dunlap, Rhonda Fields, Robert Ray, Sir Mario Owens

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge has denied a new trial for a man on death row.

Javad Marshall-Fields and his fiancé Vivian Wolfe were murdered in 2005. Sir Mario Owens was convicted of the murders and sentenced to death. He has been fighting to get a new trial.

owens Judge Denies New Trial For Man On Death Row

Sir Mario Owens, left, and engaged couple Vivian Wolfe and Javad Marshall-Fields (credit: CBS)

It was June of 2008 when a jury returned its verdict. Owens was found guilty and sentenced to death.

A judge has determined that there was no misconduct by one member of the jury from more than 12 years ago.

sir mario owens 6pkg transfer frame 522 Judge Denies New Trial For Man On Death Row

(credit: CBS)

A juror in the original murder trial for Owens has been accused by defense attorneys of lying on juror questionnaires and knowing family members of both the suspect and victim in the cases.

Fields was killed days before he was scheduled to testify as a witness in Owens’ initial murder case.

death penalty Judge Denies New Trial For Man On Death Row

Robert Ray (left) is convicted of issuing the orders that led to the killings of witnesses Javad Marshall Fields and his fiance Vivian Wolfe. Sir Mario Owens (center) is on death row for carrying out those killings. And Nathan Dunlap (right) is convicted of killing four at a Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant in 1993. He’s been in reviews and appeals for more than 15 years. (credit: CBS)

Along with Owens, Robert Ray was convicted in the murder of the couple. He is also on death row along with Nathan Dunlap, convicted in the 1993 Chuck E. Cheese murder case, but has received a temporary reprieve from Gov. John Hickenlooper.

