After Sexual Exploitation Arrest, Police Have Further Concerns

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in northern Colorado arrested a man for allegedly buying alcohol and marijuana for teenage boys and asking for sexual favors in return.

Scot Stockwell is facing numerous felony charges — including unlawful sexual contact and sexual exploitation of a child — and investigators are wondering if there may be more victims out because of Stockwell’s past.

Stockwell, 49, worked at Greeley Central High School from 2004 to 2012 and many students who remember him have been using social media to discuss what they say was odd behavior on his part.

The investigation started at the beginning of the year when parents found messages between their teenage son and Stockwell.

The messages showed Stockwell would buy cigarettes in addition to the pot and alcohol and then deliver it to the teen in Fort Collins. In return, he wanted the boy to flash him or send him naked pictures through Facebook. On at least one occasion, Stockwell allegedly touched the boy.

The investigation didn’t specify how that victim and Stockwell met.

“We would encourage anybody who is a victim, regardless of their drug or alcohol use, to come forward and contact police so that we can seek justice for them in these sexual offense cases,” said a spokeswoman for the Larimer County Sheriff’s office.

Police said Stockwell was recorded on a phone call saying he shouldn’t have committed the acts he’s accused of.

Additional Resources

The following information about this case was released by the Larimer County Sheriff’s office:

Anyone who may have been victimized by Stockwell is encouraged to contact Detective Dan Calahan at 970-416-2051 or dcalahan@fcgov.com. Victims may have concerns about consequences for underage drinking or drug use; however, the focus of this case is on investigating sexual abuse and seeking justice for victims.