Roof-Jumping Golden Retriever Goes Viral

May 17, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Huckleberry the Dog

AUSTIN, Texas (CBS4) – The dog who likes his perch atop his family’s roof has become a viral sensation.

Huckleberry, a 5-year-old golden retriever, is spotted several times daily enjoying the view.

“He likes to sit up there and watch the cars and passersby,” the dog’s owner, Allie Lindenmuth, told CBS News. “He loves to bark and say hello!”

When the Lindenmuths moved to their home over four years ago, they noticed a low clearance between a hill in the backyard and their roof. Huckleberry discovered it, too, and has since been jumping on top of the house.

“He now goes up every single time we let him outside,” Lindenmuth said.

The Lindenmuths received several calls weekly to let them know he was on the roof, and every time they had to explain his roof-jumping routine.

Now, instead of explaining his unusual habits, the family has put a sign on the door.

“Don’t be alarmed!!!” it reads. “We appreciate your concern but please do not knock on our door…we know he’s up there!”

To be sure he stays safe, Huckleberry is never allowed outside when the family is not home.

Huckleberry has become so popular that he now has his own Instagram account, which already has more than 24,000 followers.

