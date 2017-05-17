Day Care Accused Of Letting Young Children Wander Off

By Jennifer Brice

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned the state is investigating a day care after a parent claims two students wandered off.

The children were picked up a block away from Rising Stars Daycare, according to one family.

Rising Stars is located just off South Peoria Street and East Cornell Avenue in Aurora.

The Department of Human Services says they are investigating the day care after police reported the incident to them.

Two-year-old Mason will not be going back to Rising Stars, according to his mom, Terra Belo. She says her husband was driving to pick up Mason when he spotted the toddlers at the corner of the busy intersection of Cornell and Peoria, alone.

Belo added that her husband saw two cars pull up to the children.

“So he pulled up behind them and it was a witness who had also seen them, then three to five minutes later, the day care arrives.”

Belo says it all happened in a bank parking lot on that corner.

Mom says the day care has given her four different versions about what happened. She also says a bank employee spotted the children running into traffic and went to help.

“She couldn’t believe it,” said Belo. “She said they almost initially got hit by a car because they were running right down Cornell and managed to get back on the sidewalk.”

CBS4 spoke with the day care director. By phone, Fasia Ali told CBS4 the following about the alleged incident: “It wasn’t an issue. The teacher took the trash out. We take kids outside for walks. The child was not alone.”

Belo says it was her husband, and a bank employee, who helped the children. She also says her husband put the two children into his car, and then the day care arrived.

“It’s hard enough leaving your kids with strangers,” said Belo “You think they’re well taken care, everything is okay, and then this happens.”

CBS4 discovered Rising Stars was investigated previously in 2015, but the complaint unfounded.

