Mysterious ‘Sea Monster’ Is Identified

JAKARTA, Indonesia (CBS4) – The mysterious “sea monster” that washed up on the shore in Indonesia has been identified.
The huge creature that showed up on a remote beach, oozing a red fluid, is believed to be a baleen whale in the advanced state of decomposition, dead for anywhere from two weeks to several months.
“There is lots of stuff in the ocean that we don’t know about – but there’s nothing that big” that remains unknown, whale biologist Alexander Werth told CBS News.
Two giveaways that it was a whale, Werth said, are the “throat pleats” and the upper jaw.
While it’s believed to be a baleen whale, it may also be a blue or Bryde’s whale, Werth said.
While the smell may be terrible, and fluids are leaking, Werth said that the decomposing whale is not necessarily dangerous, but people shouldn’t bathe in or drink the nearby water.