Man Sues Date After She Texts During Whole Movie

May 17, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Guardians of the Galaxy

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — A Texas man is suing a woman he went on a date with for the price of a movie ticket after he says she texted through the film and left him at the theater.

Brandon Vezmar filed the claim for $17.31 last week. The 37-year-old tells the Austin American-Statesman he met the woman online and they went to see “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” on May 6. He says the 35-year-old woman refused to stop texting. Vezmar says he suggested she step outside to text. The woman then left the theater and never returned.

The woman tells the newspaper Vezmar asked her later for the cost of the ticket, but she refused because “he took me out on a date.”

