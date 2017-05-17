Latest Forecast: Historic Snow Possible In The Foothills, Sharply Colder Statewide

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday is a transition day as we go from the summer-like weather experienced earlier this week to winter-like conditions for Thursday and Friday. The week started with temperatures common for June and we’ll end the week with temperatures typical in February. Denver will top out in the 40s Thursday and again Friday with overnight lows near freezing Thursday night and Friday night.

The cause is a large, powerful storm that was in Idaho early Wednesday morning. As the storm moves southeast, it will spread heavy snow across the mountains and especially the foothills of Boulder and Larimer Counties. Denver and lower elevations will mainly see cold rain although we do expect a brief transition to slushy snow Friday morning.

Mountain areas west of Vail Pass are now under a Winter Weather Advisory through 6 p.m. on Friday for 6-12 inches of snow. This includes the I-70 corridor in Eagle County and all points south that above 9,000 feet including the Aspen and Crested Butte areas as well as Telluride and San Juan Mountains.

The mountains farther east including Summit County and Winter Park area are under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Friday for 12-24 inches of heavy, wet snow. Even higher snow amounts are possible in foothills of Boulder and Larimer County where totals could reach 3 feet in some spots. It could be historic snow for locations like Estes Park, Nederland, Ward, Coal Creek Canyon, Red Feather Lakes and surrounding areas which it’s extremely unusual to experience so much snow so late in the snow season.

For Denver and the Front Range urban corridor, a brief period of snow is expected Friday morning. Accumulation will be largely limited to the grass, rooftops, and vehicles and most areas will see 3 inches or less. It’s also possible a few neighborhoods could see more but not much.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.