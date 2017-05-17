Police Officer Says Goodbye To Force After Near-Fatal Crash

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Police Officer John Adsit said goodbye to his career as a police officer on Wednesday.

On Dec. 3 2014, Adsit was on his bicycle escorting East High School students during a protest when he was almost killed by a driver who suffered a seizure. Three other officers were also struck in the crash.

After more than a dozen surgeries and nearly two years of recovery, Adsit returned to the street. Doctors didn’t expect him to survive.

Officer John Adsit's retirement party

“I was kind of a late bloomer into the police world, so it was shorter than I wanted. There has been some grief involved in this process but I know that it’s God’s, he’s got it in his hands and I’ll be fine, my family will be fine. Again, days like today, it’s just wonderful to know all the support that’s around me and my family,” said Adsit.

Earlier on Wednesday, Adsit talked to CBS4’s Alan Gionet during CBS4 This Morning. He talked about his career choice.

“I wouldn’t change anything. I truly believe that God knew this was going to happen a long time ago and knew that I was going to be able to get through it and hopefully support other people down the road that may be going through similar situations like this both physically and mentally,” said Adsit.

Adsit returned to work for limited duty last summer but told CBS4 that he felt he wasn’t up to it due to his injuries.

Adsits’ official last day is May 20.

Adsit created Adsit Strong, a non-profit organization, during his recovery.

Get more information at adsitstrong.org/riseandrun.