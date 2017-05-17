Jeffco Schools Gets A New Superintendent

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Eagle County’s school superintendent is poised to take over as the leader of the Jefferson County public schools following several years of political turmoil in the suburban Denver district.
The Jefferson County school board voted to appoint Jason Glass to the superintendent’s job.
He will replace Dan McMinimee who was hired by a conservative school board majority ousted in a recall election in 2015.
Glass was hired as Eagle County superintendent four years ago but also worked for the district earlier in his career when he helped create the district’s performance-pay program.
He has also been a teacher and Iowa’s state education director and held several positions at the Colorado Department of Education.