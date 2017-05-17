GRASSLANDS LIVE: Join us on a field trip to see this amazing landscape. (Watch Live)

Jeffco Schools Gets A New Superintendent

May 17, 2017 11:09 AM
Filed Under: Eagle County, Jason Glass, Jeffco Schools, Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Eagle County’s school superintendent is poised to take over as the leader of the Jefferson County public schools following several years of political turmoil in the suburban Denver district.

The Jefferson County school board voted to appoint Jason Glass to the superintendent’s job.

jason glass Jeffco Schools Gets A New Superintendent

Jason Glass (credit: iowaeducation.iowa.gov)

He will replace Dan McMinimee who was hired by a conservative school board majority ousted in a recall election in 2015.

dan mcminimee Jeffco Schools Gets A New Superintendent

Dan McMinimee (credit: CBS)

Glass was hired as Eagle County superintendent four years ago but also worked for the district earlier in his career when he helped create the district’s performance-pay program.

He has also been a teacher and Iowa’s state education director and held several positions at the Colorado Department of Education.

