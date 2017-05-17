LIVE CBSN VIDEO: Justice Department names special counsel in Russia investigation (Watch Live)

Five Guys Ranked As America’s Favorite Burger Chain

May 17, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: Five Guys, In-N-Out, In-N-Out Burger

DENVER (CBS4) – Five Guys is America’s favorite burger chain, according to a new ranking.

The Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study, which ranks American chains, says that the Virginia-based burger shop is now the country’s favorite.

West Coast favorite In-N-Out, which has yet to expand to Colorado, which held the title the last two years, fell to number two.

Five Guys restaurant (credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Here is the full list of the most popular burger chains:

  1. Five Guys Burgers and Fries
  2. In-N-Out Burger
  3. Shake Shack
  4. Wendy’s
  5. Culver’s
  6. Whataburger
  7. McDonald’s
  8. SONIC America’s Drive-In
  9. Smashburger
  10. Steak ‘n Shake
