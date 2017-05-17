Five Guys Ranked As America’s Favorite Burger Chain

DENVER (CBS4) – Five Guys is America’s favorite burger chain, according to a new ranking.
The Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study, which ranks American chains, says that the Virginia-based burger shop is now the country’s favorite.
West Coast favorite In-N-Out, which has yet to expand to Colorado, which held the title the last two years, fell to number two.
Here is the full list of the most popular burger chains:
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries
- In-N-Out Burger
- Shake Shack
- Wendy’s
- Culver’s
- Whataburger
- McDonald’s
- SONIC America’s Drive-In
- Smashburger
- Steak ‘n Shake