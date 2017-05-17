Drone Helps Catalog Hail Damage On Roofs

DENVER (CBS4)– One insurance company is going high tech to help assess damage from last week’s hail storm.

Allstate Insurance is using drones to help catalog roof and siding damage from the May 8 hail storm that caused millions of dollars in damage across Colorado.

One drone pilot flew over a home in Golden on Wednesday.

The drone captures images of damage that are sent to an adjuster.

“So what happens after the drone gets up there and takes a picture, they’re actually sent back to an adjuster who is trained. The resolution is so great with these drones, that the adjusters, at their desk, can zoom in and see the very minute detail and they’re able to assess the entire roof,” said Allstate Insurance spokeswoman Stephanie Powell.

Allstate said choosing the drone technology for a claim is much quicker and safer than the old fashioned way.