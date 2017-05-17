LIVE CBSN VIDEO: Justice Department names special counsel in Russia investigation (Watch Live)

Drone Helps Catalog Hail Damage On Roofs

May 17, 2017 4:41 PM
Filed Under: Allstate Insurance, Drone, Golden, Hail Storm

DENVER (CBS4)– One insurance company is going high tech to help assess damage from last week’s hail storm.

Allstate Insurance is using drones to help catalog roof and siding damage from the May 8 hail storm that caused millions of dollars in damage across Colorado.

insurance drone bb raw 01 concatenated 150719 frame 16250 Drone Helps Catalog Hail Damage On Roofs

(credit: CBS)

One drone pilot flew over a home in Golden on Wednesday.

The drone captures images of damage that are sent to an adjuster.

insurance drone bb raw 01 concatenated 150719 frame 30723 Drone Helps Catalog Hail Damage On Roofs

(credit: CBS)

“So what happens after the drone gets up there and takes a picture, they’re actually sent back to an adjuster who is trained. The resolution is so great with these drones, that the adjusters, at their desk, can zoom in and see the very minute detail and they’re able to assess the entire roof,” said Allstate Insurance spokeswoman Stephanie Powell.

insurance drone bb raw 01 concatenated 150719 frame 17965 Drone Helps Catalog Hail Damage On Roofs

A drone flies over a home with hail damage (credit: CBS)

Allstate said choosing the drone technology for a claim is much quicker and safer than the old fashioned way.

insurance drone bb raw 01 concatenated 150719 frame 19984 Drone Helps Catalog Hail Damage On Roofs

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch