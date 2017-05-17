It’s Tapir Talk Time Thursday On Facebook

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s time for some tapir talk on Facebook Thursday.

The Denver Zoo welcomed their third-ever Malayan tapir, baby Umi, on May 6.

Umi remains behind-the-scenes at the zoo’s Elephant Passage habitat, where she is being cared for by her mother until she is comfortable enough to go outdoors and is able to swim, but CBS4’s Britt Moreno is going to get a sneak peek and take your questions live on Facebook.

Leave your comments on the Facebook post, below, or join us live beginning a few minutes after 9 a.m.

Malayan tapirs are native to Asia, now only found in the rain forests of the Indochinesse peninsula and Sumatra. With a population of less than 2,000 in the wild, they are classified as endangered.