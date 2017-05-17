COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Illegal Immigration: The Cost of Crime, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

History Shows There’s Going To Be Drama When DU Lacrosse Faces Notre Dame

May 17, 2017 9:47 PM
Filed Under: Bill Tierney, Connor Cannizzaro, Denver Pioneers, Denver Pioneers Lacrosse, Indiana, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, South Bend, Trevor Baptiste

By Mark Haas

DENVER (CBS4) – When the Denver Pioneers lacrosse team meets Notre Dame in the NCAA quarterfinals on Saturday, you can expect some drama.

“Sports are supposed to be unpredictable, but you can pretty much predict overtime or a one-goal game,” said Bill Tierney, DU Men’s lacrosse coach.

In the last eight matchups between the teams, seven have been decided by just a goal, including five going to overtime.

gettyimages 652637772 History Shows Theres Going To Be Drama When DU Lacrosse Faces Notre Dame

Denver Pioneers’ Trevor Baptiste faces off with Notre Dame’s P.J. Finley at Peter Barton Lacrosse stadium on the University of Denver campus on March 12, 2017. (credit: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“It is crazy there have been some where we have a lead and they caught up, or they have a lead and we caught up,” said Tierney.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series 12-8, but the Pioneers have won the last five, including the last four on the final shot of the game.

“It makes it exciting and unpredictable when they are that close,” said senior Connor Cannizzaro.

 

connor History Shows Theres Going To Be Drama When DU Lacrosse Faces Notre Dame

Connor Cannizzaro (credit: CBS)

 

“I feel like we know every time we go against them it will be a good match-up, and they know the same thing,” said junior Trevor Baptiste.

In 2015, DU won 11-10 in overtime during the regular season, and again 11-10 in overtime of the NCAA semi-finals.

In 2016, the teams played in South Bend, Indiana, and DU won 10-9 in overtime; and earlier this season the Pioneers won 11-10, with the game-winning goal coming in the final seconds.

“It is really strange,” said Tierney on this current stretch of one-goal games. “It is hard to fathom that that could happen over the course of some years now.”

tierney History Shows Theres Going To Be Drama When DU Lacrosse Faces Notre Dame

Bill Tierney (credit: CBS)

“We love playing them and it has turned into quite the rivalry,” said Cannizzaro.

In fact, the Pioneers say Notre Dame is their biggest rival.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” said Tierney. “A close second is Ohio State, but it is hard to not get the blood going for Notre Dame.”

“I think it’s Notre Dame, just the history between us and them,” said Baptiste. “We know we will get their best shot and they know they will get our best shot.”

baptiste History Shows Theres Going To Be Drama When DU Lacrosse Faces Notre Dame

Trevor Baptiste (credit: CBS)

So don’t be surprised if on Saturday the latest match-up once again come down to the final shot.

Mark Haas is a sports anchor/reporter for CBS4. Read his bio or follow him on Twitter @markhaastv or on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch