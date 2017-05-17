COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Illegal Immigration: The Cost of Crime, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Witnesses: Suspect Exhibited Unusual Behavior After Killings

May 17, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Boulder County Sheriff, Coal Creek Canyon, Garrett Coughlin

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect arrested in connection with the triple murder at a home in Coal Creek Canyon exhibited unusual behavior after the killings.

Garrett Matthew Coughlin, 24, of Lakewood was arrested Tuesday afternoon after meeting with investigators.

garrett matthew coughlin from bcso Witnesses: Suspect Exhibited Unusual Behavior After Killings

Garrett Matthew Coughlin (credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

“Coughlin’s name had surfaced, among numerous others, during the course of the investigation into the triple murder,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “At the conclusion of the interview, Coughlin was arrested.”

According to police, Coughlin was questioned about a ballistics test. He traveled out of state to visit his cousin after the murders occurred and left behind a gun, which was retrieved by detectives.

garrett Witnesses: Suspect Exhibited Unusual Behavior After Killings

Garrett Coughlin (credit: Facebook)

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation performed ballistics comparisons between the gun collected from out of state and a slug removed from one of the victims during the autopsy. The CBI identified the slug as having been fired from the gun left behind by Garrett.

coal creek deaths 5pkg789 transfer Witnesses: Suspect Exhibited Unusual Behavior After Killings

(credit: CBS)

A marijuana grow with more than 100 plants was found by investigators inside the home where the three victims were found, shot execution style.

Drugs are being investigated as a possible motive for the triple murder. Witnesses say two days after the homicides, Coughlin was seen with large quantities of marijuana that was packaged consistent with that of the victims. He also was seen with large quantities of cash.

0415171250 resized Witnesses: Suspect Exhibited Unusual Behavior After Killings

(credit: CBS)

Lance and Sally White were found dead on their home on Divide View in Coal Creek Canyon on April 15.

wallace kelly white Witnesses: Suspect Exhibited Unusual Behavior After Killings

Wallace “Lance” White and Kelly Sloat-White (credit: Boulder County)

Leroy Fraker, described as a caretaker for the Whites, was murdered at the same time as the couple.

emory fraker pic Witnesses: Suspect Exhibited Unusual Behavior After Killings

Emory Fraker (credit: Boulder County)

Additional Information From The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who may have information related to, or that may help with, this investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip-line at (303) 441-3674, or to submit a tip by email. Anyone who would like to provide information but remain anonymous may contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch