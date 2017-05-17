Witnesses: Suspect Exhibited Unusual Behavior After Killings

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect arrested in connection with the triple murder at a home in Coal Creek Canyon exhibited unusual behavior after the killings.

Garrett Matthew Coughlin, 24, of Lakewood was arrested Tuesday afternoon after meeting with investigators.

“Coughlin’s name had surfaced, among numerous others, during the course of the investigation into the triple murder,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “At the conclusion of the interview, Coughlin was arrested.”

According to police, Coughlin was questioned about a ballistics test. He traveled out of state to visit his cousin after the murders occurred and left behind a gun, which was retrieved by detectives.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation performed ballistics comparisons between the gun collected from out of state and a slug removed from one of the victims during the autopsy. The CBI identified the slug as having been fired from the gun left behind by Garrett.

A marijuana grow with more than 100 plants was found by investigators inside the home where the three victims were found, shot execution style.

Drugs are being investigated as a possible motive for the triple murder. Witnesses say two days after the homicides, Coughlin was seen with large quantities of marijuana that was packaged consistent with that of the victims. He also was seen with large quantities of cash.

Lance and Sally White were found dead on their home on Divide View in Coal Creek Canyon on April 15.

Leroy Fraker, described as a caretaker for the Whites, was murdered at the same time as the couple.

Additional Information From The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who may have information related to, or that may help with, this investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip-line at (303) 441-3674, or to submit a tip by email. Anyone who would like to provide information but remain anonymous may contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).