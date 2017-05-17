GRASSLANDS LIVE: Join us on a field trip to see this amazing landscape. (Watch Live)

Chelsea Manning Says She’s ‘Figuring Out’ Future

May 17, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Chelsea Manning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning says she’s uncertain where her life will take her after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence for leaking classified government materials to WikiLeaks.

Manning said in a statement Wednesday that “whatever is ahead … is far more important than the past,” and that she’s “figuring things out right now.” The statement was emailed just hours after her release from a military prison in Kansas.

(credit: U.S. Army)

Minutes later, she tweeted a photo of her feet in tennis shoes, with the caption: “First steps of freedom!!”

Manning, who is transgender and was known as Bradley Manning before she transitioned in prison, was convicted in 2013 of 20 counts, including six Espionage Act violations. Former President Barack Obama granted her clemency in January before he left office.

