LIVE CBSN VIDEO: Justice Department names special counsel in Russia investigation (Watch Live)

CDOT Laying Out Long-Term Plan For Improving Roads

May 17, 2017 5:35 PM
Filed Under: CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Durango, Floyd Hill, Grand Junction, John Hickenlooper, Longmont, Pueblo, Shailen Bhatt

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – The director of the Colorado Department of Transportation, Shailen Bhatt, toured cities across the state of Colorado, addressing infrastructure needs.

CDOT says the projects will cost $20 billion over the next 20 years.

bhatt CDOT Laying Out Long Term Plan For Improving Roads

CDOT’s Shailen Bhatt (credit: CBS)

Bhatt says that it is time to get real about how we are going to fund the infrastructure projects.

cdot projects 6pkg transfer CDOT Laying Out Long Term Plan For Improving Roads

(credit: CBS)

“I have literally gone around the state the last two days from Pueblo to Grand Junction to Durango to Longmont and everybody’s got their project,” Bhatt said. “So whether it’s $500 million to fix Floyd Hill or a new Pueblo freeway or important projects in Grand Junction or the Denver metro area, there’s a huge shortfall and you can’t fix a $1 billion (a) year budget shortfall by just moving small numbers around. You’ve got to go to the people and raise revenue like other states have done.”

cdot projects 6pkg tran678sfer CDOT Laying Out Long Term Plan For Improving Roads

CBS4’s Joel Hillan (credit: CBS)

Gov. John Hickenlooper may call a special legislative session. If not it could be headed to a ballot initiative this fall.

Joel Hillan is CBS4’s Traffic Specialist and is featured on the CBS4 Morning News. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch