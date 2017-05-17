Boulder Gets Ready For Sugary Drink Tax

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Boulder is getting closer to rolling out its tax on sugary drinks.
The city council voted on Tuesday night to spare cocktail mixer from the tax. They also agreed to grand a last minute delay for the University of Colorado campus, which had requested more time to adapt to the tax.
The city council agreed to monitor the tax and consider new exemptions as the tax is rolled out.
The tax goes into effect July 1.
According to Boulder County Public Health, kids who drink one sugary drink per day have a 55 percent higher risk of obesity, a 33 percent higher risk of dying from heart disease, and a 25 percent higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.