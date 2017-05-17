GRASSLANDS LIVE: Join us on a field trip to see this amazing landscape. (Watch Live)

Boulder Gets Ready For Sugary Drink Tax

May 17, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: Boulder, Soda Tax

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Boulder is getting closer to rolling out its tax on sugary drinks.

The city council voted on Tuesday night to spare cocktail mixer from the tax. They also agreed to grand a last minute delay for the University of Colorado campus, which had requested more time to adapt to the tax.

(File photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(File photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The city council agreed to monitor the tax and consider new exemptions as the tax is rolled out.

The tax goes into effect July 1.

(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

According to Boulder County Public Health, kids who drink one sugary drink per day have a 55 percent higher risk of obesity, a 33 percent higher risk of dying from heart disease, and a 25 percent higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch