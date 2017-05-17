Watch: Couple Gets Engaged At Animal Adventure Park

COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Illegal Immigration: The Cost of Crime, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

May 17, 2017 8:59 AM
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – A couple got engaged on the Animal Adventure Park’s giraffe feeding deck.

The couple flew in from Los Angeles to see April the giraffe and her baby giraffe Tajiri.

Zookeeper Alyssa was in on it, inviting the couple up, where John got down on bended knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

And she said yes!

The video ended after the groom-to-be explained that, after watching April for so long, and Taj’s birth, they hope to have a little Taj of their own some day.

There’s no word yet, from the happy couple, if they’ll have the wedding back at the park on the giraffe deck.

The park gained international fame with April the giraffe, as millions watched and waited for her to give birth on a live stream.

Park owner Jordan Patch thanked CBS Denver fans for helping make the live feed go viral.

April gave birth to Tajiri, a boy whose name means Hope or Confidence in Swahili, on April 15.

While the camera no longer streams around the clock, they do continue to do special live streams every Tuesday afternoon.

