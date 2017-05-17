Company To Disconnect All Vertical Oil & Gas Well Return Lines

DENVER (CBS4)– Anadarko Petroleum says it’s taking another step to make sure that all homeowners feel safe after a deadly home explosion in Firestone last month.

The blast killed two men and seriously injured a woman and leveled their home. It also scared some people living nearby.

The blast was blamed on an abandoned well that had been turned on in January. A mixture of so-called “fugitive gas” came through the 1-inch return pipe and surrounded the home, eventually leading to the explosion.

On Tuesday, Anadarko announced that it is permanently disconnecting all 1-inch lines from vertical wells and pledges to help with clean up of the park. The company also will provide methane detecting equipment for residents of the neighborhood.

“Colorado residents must feel safe in their own homes, and I want to be clear that we are committed to understanding all that we can about this tragedy as we work with each investigating agency until causes can be determined,” said Brad Holly, Anadarko Petroleum’s Executive Vice President, U.S. Onshore Exploration & Production, in a statement.

This comes after Anadarko temporarily shut down all of its more than 3,000 vertical wells across northeastern Colorado. All of the wells in the state must undergo inspections since the deadly blast. No well will be turned on unless it has undergone and passed the inspections.

A lawsuit has been filed against Anadarko Petroleum in connection with the explosion.