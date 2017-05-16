BREAKING NEWS: Judge grants freedom to inmate who was released after error, then imprisoned again (Full Story)

Watch: April The Giraffe Cam Streaming Live Online

May 16, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, April The Giraffe, Giraffe, Tajiri the Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – April the giraffe and her baby boy Tajiri are streaming live online.

The Animal Adventure Park is doing their weekly live feed, which begins every Tuesday at about 4 p.m. MT, from their giraffe barn.

The feed lasts approximately four hours.

 

Animal Adventure Park opened their gates Monday for the first time of the season after a short weekend delay due to an incoming nor’easter.

RELATED: Denver Zoo Welcomes Malayan Tapir Birth

The park gained international fame with April the giraffe, as millions watched and waited for her to give birth on a live stream.

Park owner Jordan Patch thanked CBS Denver fans for helping make the live feed go viral.

April gave birth to Tajiri, a boy whose name means Hope or Confidence in Swahili, on April 15.

While the camera no longer streams around the clock, they do continue to do special live streams every Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Baby Giraffe Goes Outside

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch