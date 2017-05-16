Watch: April The Giraffe Cam Streaming Live Online

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – April the giraffe and her baby boy Tajiri are streaming live online.
The Animal Adventure Park is doing their weekly live feed, which begins every Tuesday at about 4 p.m. MT, from their giraffe barn.
The feed lasts approximately four hours.
Animal Adventure Park opened their gates Monday for the first time of the season after a short weekend delay due to an incoming nor’easter.
RELATED: Denver Zoo Welcomes Malayan Tapir Birth
The park gained international fame with April the giraffe, as millions watched and waited for her to give birth on a live stream.
Park owner Jordan Patch thanked CBS Denver fans for helping make the live feed go viral.
April gave birth to Tajiri, a boy whose name means Hope or Confidence in Swahili, on April 15.
While the camera no longer streams around the clock, they do continue to do special live streams every Tuesday afternoon.