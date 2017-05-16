BREAKING NEWS: Judge grants freedom to inmate who was released after error, then imprisoned again (Full Story)

Report: President Trump Asked Comey To Stop Investigation Into Flynn

May 16, 2017 4:09 PM

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – The White House is denying a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to halt an investigation into Michael Flynn, the National Security Adviser at the time.

The New York Times says the president asked Comey during a meeting in February. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting.

President Trump fired Comey last week.

(credit: Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

In its, response, the White House says the report is “not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation betweent the president and Mr. Comey.”

The White House says that President Trump has repeatedly called Flynn a “decent man,” and has never asked Comey or anyone else at the FBI to stop investigations into alleged ties to Russia.

Flynn was fired after allegedly misleading the White House about his contact with Russian officials.

