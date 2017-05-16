BREAKING NEWS: Judge grants freedom to inmate who was released after error, then imprisoned again (Full Story)

Crews Working On ‘Hold Lines’ At Wildfire In Park County

May 16, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Park County, Puma Fire, Wildfires

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire in Park County that started Sunday has burned about 44 acres.

park county fire 6vo transfer Crews Working On Hold Lines At Wildfire In Park County

Officials say they were working on hold lines on the Puma Fire and were mopping up the blaze.

Planes dropped fire retardant Monday afternoon.

park county fire 10vo transfer Crews Working On Hold Lines At Wildfire In Park County

(credit: CBS)

park county fire 10vo tran567sfer Crews Working On Hold Lines At Wildfire In Park County

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters were setting new fires to protect the fire line.

