Crews Working On ‘Hold Lines’ At Wildfire In Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire in Park County that started Sunday has burned about 44 acres.
Officials say they were working on hold lines on the Puma Fire and were mopping up the blaze.
Planes dropped fire retardant Monday afternoon.
Firefighters were setting new fires to protect the fire line.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.