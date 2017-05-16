Peyton Manning To Host ESPY Awards

(The Sports Xchange) – Five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning has been chosen to host the 25th annual ESPYS on June 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Manning, who retired after 17 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos on March 7, 2016, will be joined by many of the world’s top athletes to celebrate the year in sports.

“It’s an honor to be asked to host THE ESPYS, and it’s even more meaningful that it’s the 25th year for this incredible event,” Manning said in a statement.

“The ESPYS have been a part of my life during my entire career — I can still remember attending my very first show back in 1998 before my rookie season in the NFL. Over the years, The ESPYS have celebrated some of my favorite athletes and sports moments.

“In addition to recognizing a special year in sports, the 25th ESPYS will allow us to go down memory lane and pay tribute to those who have played such a huge part in this program’s success.”

The 41-year-old Manning walked away from the NFL as the league’s all-time passing leader with 71,940 yards and 539 touchdown passes. He won two Super Bowls, one with the Colts in Super Bowl XLI and another with the Broncos during his final season in Super Bowl 50.

Manning is the first NFL player, active or retired, to host the awards show that began in 1993 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Wrestling star John Cena hosted the 24th ESPYS last June.