BREAKING NEWS: Judge grants freedom to inmate who was released after error, then imprisoned again (Full Story)

Rompers For Men: Your New Favorite Summer Outfit

May 16, 2017 3:04 PM

(CBS4) – The makers of what’s being called the first ever romper for men, the RompHim, say it “may just be the start of a fashion revolution.”

The RompHim’s Kickstarter page indicates that the idea came about while the founders were talking about men’s clothing options.

The four friends found that “everything was either too corporate… too fratty … too ‘runway’ … or too basic.”

Naturally, Twitter users had lots to say about the RompHim.

Some even took issue with the idea that the male romper was a new idea.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch