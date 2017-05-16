Rompers For Men: Your New Favorite Summer Outfit

(CBS4) – The makers of what’s being called the first ever romper for men, the RompHim, say it “may just be the start of a fashion revolution.”
The RompHim’s Kickstarter page indicates that the idea came about while the founders were talking about men’s clothing options.
The four friends found that “everything was either too corporate… too fratty … too ‘runway’ … or too basic.”
Naturally, Twitter users had lots to say about the RompHim.
Some even took issue with the idea that the male romper was a new idea.