Investigation On To See If Burglary Is Tied To Fatal Home Invasion

May 16, 2017 5:01 PM
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators so far don’t think a burglary at a home in Greenwood Village is tied to a Denver break in.

(credit: CBS)

Someone broke into the home in the 4300 block of South Alton Street early Tuesday morning. The thief shot a dog but the pet survived.

The family was not home at the time.

(credit: CBS)

Greenwood Village police say someone also tried to break into home in the 9100 block of East Stanford Place but the homeowners scared them off.

Police haven’t released a suspect description.

Investigators are looking to see if the incidents are connected to a fatal home invasion on Spruce Street in Denver.

