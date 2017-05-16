Investigation On To See If Burglary Is Tied To Fatal Home Invasion

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators so far don’t think a burglary at a home in Greenwood Village is tied to a Denver break in.
Someone broke into the home in the 4300 block of South Alton Street early Tuesday morning. The thief shot a dog but the pet survived.
The family was not home at the time.
Greenwood Village police say someone also tried to break into home in the 9100 block of East Stanford Place but the homeowners scared them off.
Police haven’t released a suspect description.
Investigators are looking to see if the incidents are connected to a fatal home invasion on Spruce Street in Denver.