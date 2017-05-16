Arrest Made In Connection With Triple Murder

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – An arrest has been made in connection with the triple murder at a home in Coal Creek Canyon where all the victims were shot in the head.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Garrett Matthew Coughlin, 24, of Lakewood was arrested Tuesday afternoon after meeting with investigators.

“Coughlin’s name had surfaced, among numerous others, during the course of the investigation into the triple murder,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “At the conclusion of the interview, Coughlin was arrested.”

A marijuana grow with more than 100 plants was found by investigators inside the home. Drugs are being investigated as a possible motive for the triple murder.

Lance and Sally White were found dead on their home on Divide View in Coal Creek Canyon on April 15.

Leroy Fraker, described as a caretaker for the Whites, was murdered at the same time as the couple.

Additional Information From The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who may have information related to, or that may help with, this investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip-line at (303) 441-3674, or to submit a tip by email. Anyone who would like to provide information but remain anonymous may contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).