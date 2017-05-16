LIVE VIDEO: CBSN reports on breaking news concerning memo saying President Trump asked FBI Director James Comey to end investigation into Michael Flynn (Watch CBSN)

Arrest Made In Connection With Triple Murder

May 16, 2017 8:34 PM
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – An arrest has been made in connection with the triple murder at a home in Coal Creek Canyon where all the victims were shot in the head.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Garrett Matthew Coughlin, 24, of Lakewood was arrested Tuesday afternoon after meeting with investigators.

garrett matthew coughlin from bcso Arrest Made In Connection With Triple Murder

Garrett Matthew Coughlin (credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

“Coughlin’s name had surfaced, among numerous others, during the course of the investigation into the triple murder,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “At the conclusion of the interview, Coughlin was arrested.”

coal creek deaths 5pkg789 transfer Arrest Made In Connection With Triple Murder

(credit: CBS)

A marijuana grow with more than 100 plants was found by investigators inside the home. Drugs are being investigated as a possible motive for the triple murder.

0415171250 resized Arrest Made In Connection With Triple Murder

(credit: CBS)

Lance and Sally White were found dead on their home on Divide View in Coal Creek Canyon on April 15.

wallace kelly white Arrest Made In Connection With Triple Murder

Wallace “Lance” White and Kelly Sloat-White (credit: Boulder County)

Leroy Fraker, described as a caretaker for the Whites, was murdered at the same time as the couple.

emory fraker pic Arrest Made In Connection With Triple Murder

Emory Fraker (credit: Boulder County)

Additional Information From The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who may have information related to, or that may help with, this investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip-line at (303) 441-3674, or to submit a tip by email. Anyone who would like to provide information but remain anonymous may contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

