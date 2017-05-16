Frontier Airlines Being Sued Over Flight Attendant Breastfeeding Complaint

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a discrimination complaint against Frontier Airlines on behalf of two female flight attendants who want to pump breast milk while on duty.

The complaint has been filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and even after it rules, it could go to federal court with a lot of females watching the outcome closely.

Stacy Rewitzer is a Frontier flight attendant who gave birth to her son Parker a year ago. She would very much like to return to work, but claims Frontier is discriminating against her by refusing to accommodate her.

“I asked for either a place to breast pump on the plane other than the restroom or accommodate me … I asked for a ground assignment,” Rewitzer said.

She says restrooms on the plane are too small and the flights are too long to be able to pump breast milk.

Frontier responded in a statement that it complies with all federal and state laws, adding, “We have made good-faith efforts to identity and provide rooms and other secure locations for use by breastfeeding flight attendants during their duty travel.”

A year ago the ACLU filed a complaint involving the same sort of accommodations for female pilots, but attorney Sara Neel sees this case as even broader.

“I think this is a significant case for all women, and particularly women who work in the airline industry,” Neel said.

Rewitzer is now on unpaid medical leave and Parker is about to have a birthday as her mother takes up a legal battle.

“This should have been done a long time ago. They should have been having accommodations for us,” she said.

The ACLU says Frontier’s policies are not in tune with other airlines.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.